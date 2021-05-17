Earnings results for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Clearside Biomedical last released its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 million. Clearside Biomedical has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Clearside Biomedical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.09%. The high price target for CLSD is $6.00 and the low price target for CLSD is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical does not currently pay a dividend. Clearside Biomedical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

In the past three months, Clearside Biomedical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,503.00 in company stock. Only 13.10% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by insiders. Only 24.77% of the stock of Clearside Biomedical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD



Earnings for Clearside Biomedical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Clearside Biomedical is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Clearside Biomedical is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Clearside Biomedical has a P/B Ratio of 9.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

