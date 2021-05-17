Earnings results for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Clover Health Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.57%. The high price target for CLOV is $15.00 and the low price target for CLOV is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Clover Health Investments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Clover Health Investments has a forecasted upside of 69.6% from its current price of $7.47. Clover Health Investments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Clover Health Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

In the past three months, Clover Health Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.05% of the stock of Clover Health Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV



