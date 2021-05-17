Earnings results for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Consolidated Water last released its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Consolidated Water has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Consolidated Water has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Consolidated Water in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.66%. The high price target for CWCO is $14.00 and the low price target for CWCO is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Consolidated Water has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Consolidated Water has a forecasted upside of 19.7% from its current price of $11.70. Consolidated Water has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Consolidated Water pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Consolidated Water has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Consolidated Water is 60.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Consolidated Water will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.71% next year. This indicates that Consolidated Water will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Consolidated Water insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $64,571.00 in company stock. Only 5.07% of the stock of Consolidated Water is held by insiders. 50.18% of the stock of Consolidated Water is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Consolidated Water are expected to remain at $0.56 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Water is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Consolidated Water is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 33.28. Consolidated Water has a PEG Ratio of 2.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Consolidated Water has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

