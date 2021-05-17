Earnings results for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.69, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 839.37%. The high price target for CRBP is $32.00 and the low price target for CRBP is $2.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.69, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 839.4% from its current price of $1.67. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Corbus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

In the past three months, Corbus Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.13% of the stock of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP



Earnings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 16.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here