Earnings results for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

Danimer Scientific last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $12.03 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Danimer Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 272.46%. The high price target for DNMR is $66.00 and the low price target for DNMR is $66.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Danimer Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

In the past three months, Danimer Scientific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.26% of the stock of Danimer Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

