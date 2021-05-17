Earnings results for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5699999999999998.

DarioHealth last posted its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. DarioHealth has generated ($8.00) earnings per share over the last year. DarioHealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DarioHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.34%. The high price target for DRIO is $35.00 and the low price target for DRIO is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DarioHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.75, DarioHealth has a forecasted upside of 77.3% from its current price of $14.52. DarioHealth has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth does not currently pay a dividend. DarioHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

In the past three months, DarioHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.20% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by insiders. Only 22.47% of the stock of DarioHealth is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO



Earnings for DarioHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.02) to ($2.90) per share. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DarioHealth is -1.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DarioHealth has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

