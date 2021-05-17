Earnings results for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Analyst Opinion on Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 251.44%. The high price target for ENLV is $33.00 and the low price target for ENLV is $33.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enlivex Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Enlivex Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 251.4% from its current price of $9.39. Enlivex Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Enlivex Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

In the past three months, Enlivex Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.39% of the stock of Enlivex Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV



Earnings for Enlivex Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics is -12.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics is -12.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here