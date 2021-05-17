Earnings results for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Esports Entertainment Group last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. Esports Entertainment Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.59%. The high price target for GMBL is $30.00 and the low price target for GMBL is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Esports Entertainment Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Esports Entertainment Group has a forecasted upside of 137.6% from its current price of $9.47. Esports Entertainment Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group does not currently pay a dividend. Esports Entertainment Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

In the past three months, Esports Entertainment Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.62% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by insiders. Only 1.00% of the stock of Esports Entertainment Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL



Earnings for Esports Entertainment Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Esports Entertainment Group is -13.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Esports Entertainment Group is -13.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Esports Entertainment Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here