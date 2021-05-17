Earnings results for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

EuroDry last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.32. The firm earned $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. EuroDry has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. EuroDry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EuroDry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.90%. The high price target for EDRY is $10.00 and the low price target for EDRY is $7.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EuroDry has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.75, EuroDry has a forecasted downside of 34.9% from its current price of $13.44. EuroDry has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

EuroDry does not currently pay a dividend. EuroDry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, EuroDry insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.05% of the stock of EuroDry is held by institutions.

Earnings for EuroDry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.20) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of EuroDry is -5.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EuroDry is -5.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EuroDry has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

