Earnings results for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Fisker last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Fisker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fisker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fisker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.48%. The high price target for FSR is $40.00 and the low price target for FSR is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker does not currently pay a dividend. Fisker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

In the past three months, Fisker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,207,569.00 in company stock. Only 24.95% of the stock of Fisker is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Fisker (NYSE:FSR



Fisker has a P/B Ratio of 150.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

