Earnings results for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Fortress Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year. Fortress Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortress Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.48%. The high price target for FBIO is $21.00 and the low price target for FBIO is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Fortress Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

In the past three months, Fortress Biotech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $69,700.00 in company stock. Only 29.50% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by insiders. Only 32.13% of the stock of Fortress Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fortress Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -4.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fortress Biotech is -4.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fortress Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

