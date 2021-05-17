Earnings results for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

GAN last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. GAN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GAN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.89%. The high price target for GAN is $35.00 and the low price target for GAN is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, GAN has a forecasted upside of 69.9% from its current price of $16.04. GAN has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN does not currently pay a dividend. GAN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

In the past three months, GAN insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.05% of the stock of GAN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN



Earnings for GAN are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.15) per share.

