Earnings results for Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.72%. The high price target for GNOG is $28.00 and the low price target for GNOG is $27.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a forecasted upside of 142.7% from its current price of $11.33. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Nugget Online Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

In the past three months, Golden Nugget Online Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.52% of the stock of Golden Nugget Online Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG



Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 70.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

