Earnings results for Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.24.

Helius Medical Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies has generated ($12.94) earnings per share over the last year. Helius Medical Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.69%. The high price target for HSDT is $20.00 and the low price target for HSDT is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helius Medical Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Helius Medical Technologies has a forecasted upside of 35.7% from its current price of $14.74. Helius Medical Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Helius Medical Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

In the past three months, Helius Medical Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of Helius Medical Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT



The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -0.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Helius Medical Technologies is -0.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Helius Medical Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

