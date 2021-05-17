Earnings results for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Hostess Brands last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business earned $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Hostess Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hostess Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.67%. The high price target for TWNK is $18.00 and the low price target for TWNK is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hostess Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Hostess Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hostess Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Hostess Brands is held by insiders.

Earnings for Hostess Brands are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 31.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Hostess Brands is 31.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.89. Hostess Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

