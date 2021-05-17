Earnings results for Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Hycroft Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Hycroft Mining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hycroft Mining has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 328.57%. The high price target for HYMC is $15.00 and the low price target for HYMC is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hycroft Mining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Hycroft Mining has a forecasted upside of 328.6% from its current price of $3.50. Hycroft Mining has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Hycroft Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Hycroft Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hycroft Mining insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,913,304.00 in company stock. 68.29% of the stock of Hycroft Mining is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hycroft Mining are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.75) to ($0.61) per share. Hycroft Mining has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

