Earnings results for iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

iBio last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $0.71 million during the quarter. iBio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iBio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iBio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 70.07%. The high price target for IBIO is $3.00 and the low price target for IBIO is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iBio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, iBio has a forecasted upside of 70.1% from its current price of $1.47. iBio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio does not currently pay a dividend. iBio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

In the past three months, iBio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of iBio is held by insiders. Only 8.78% of the stock of iBio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO



iBio has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here