Earnings results for Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Ideanomics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ideanomics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ideanomics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 184.55%. The high price target for IDEX is $7.00 and the low price target for IDEX is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ideanomics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Ideanomics has a forecasted upside of 184.6% from its current price of $2.46. Ideanomics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics does not currently pay a dividend. Ideanomics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

In the past three months, Ideanomics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.50% of the stock of Ideanomics is held by insiders. Only 4.74% of the stock of Ideanomics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX



The P/E ratio of Ideanomics is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ideanomics is -2.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ideanomics has a P/B Ratio of 6.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

