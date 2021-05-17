Earnings results for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO BioScience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

INVO Bioscience last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. INVO Bioscience has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. INVO Bioscience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for INVO Bioscience.

Dividend Strength: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. INVO Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

In the past three months, INVO Bioscience insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $272,856.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.31% of the stock of INVO Bioscience is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO



Earnings for INVO Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of INVO Bioscience is -4.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

