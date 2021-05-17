Earnings results for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Lordstown Motors last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Lordstown Motors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lordstown Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 196.24%. The high price target for RIDE is $40.00 and the low price target for RIDE is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lordstown Motors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.71, Lordstown Motors has a forecasted upside of 196.2% from its current price of $7.33. Lordstown Motors has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors does not currently pay a dividend. Lordstown Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

In the past three months, Lordstown Motors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.59% of the stock of Lordstown Motors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE



Lordstown Motors has a P/B Ratio of 40.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

