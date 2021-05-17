Earnings results for Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-9.57.

Analyst Opinion on Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Metromile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 100.00%. The high price target for MILE is $15.00 and the low price target for MILE is $13.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile does not currently pay a dividend. Metromile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

In the past three months, Metromile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

