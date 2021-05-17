Earnings results for Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Milestone Scientific last released its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Milestone Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Milestone Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.78%. The high price target for MLSS is $4.00 and the low price target for MLSS is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Milestone Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Milestone Scientific has a forecasted upside of 77.8% from its current price of $2.25. Milestone Scientific has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Milestone Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Milestone Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Milestone Scientific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.32% of the stock of Milestone Scientific is held by insiders. Only 11.64% of the stock of Milestone Scientific is held by institutions.

Earnings for Milestone Scientific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Milestone Scientific is -14.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Milestone Scientific is -14.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Milestone Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 75.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

