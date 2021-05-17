Earnings results for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Niu Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company earned $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.2. Niu Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Niu Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.56%. The high price target for NIU is $47.00 and the low price target for NIU is $23.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Niu Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.43, Niu Technologies has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $29.21. Niu Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Niu Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

In the past three months, Niu Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.19% of the stock of Niu Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU



Earnings for Niu Technologies are expected to grow by 135.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Niu Technologies is 94.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Niu Technologies is 94.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 67.17. Niu Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Niu Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 19.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

