Earnings results for Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nuvve in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 130.30%. The high price target for NVVE is $19.00 and the low price target for NVVE is $19.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nuvve has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Nuvve has a forecasted upside of 130.3% from its current price of $8.25. Nuvve has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve does not currently pay a dividend. Nuvve does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

In the past three months, Nuvve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE



More latest stories: here