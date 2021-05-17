Earnings results for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

OncoCyte last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. OncoCyte has generated ($0.44) earnings per share over the last year. OncoCyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OncoCyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.12%. The high price target for OCX is $11.00 and the low price target for OCX is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OncoCyte has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte does not currently pay a dividend. OncoCyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

In the past three months, OncoCyte insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $52,690.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.64% of the stock of OncoCyte is held by insiders. 46.53% of the stock of OncoCyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX



Earnings for OncoCyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of OncoCyte is -7.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OncoCyte is -7.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OncoCyte has a P/B Ratio of 6.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

