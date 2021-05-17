Earnings results for Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ondas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.73%. The high price target for ONDS is $22.00 and the low price target for ONDS is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ondas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ondas has a forecasted upside of 162.7% from its current price of $6.09. Ondas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas does not currently pay a dividend. Ondas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

In the past three months, Ondas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS



Earnings for Ondas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.32) per share.

