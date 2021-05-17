Earnings results for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Orbital Energy Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business earned $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. Orbital Energy Group has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Orbital Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 339.39%. The high price target for OEG is $16.50 and the low price target for OEG is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orbital Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Orbital Energy Group has a forecasted upside of 339.4% from its current price of $3.30. Orbital Energy Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group does not currently pay a dividend. Orbital Energy Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

In the past three months, Orbital Energy Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.34% of the stock of Orbital Energy Group is held by insiders. Only 30.87% of the stock of Orbital Energy Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG



Earnings for Orbital Energy Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Orbital Energy Group is -6.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orbital Energy Group is -6.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orbital Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

