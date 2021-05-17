Earnings results for Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping last issued its earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $7.21 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 158.82%. The high price target for PSHG is $11.00 and the low price target for PSHG is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Performance Shipping has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Performance Shipping has a forecasted upside of 158.8% from its current price of $4.25. Performance Shipping has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Performance Shipping does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

In the past three months, Performance Shipping insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG



