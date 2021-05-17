Earnings results for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 262.03%. The high price target for PCT is $45.00 and the low price target for PCT is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PureCycle Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, PureCycle Technologies has a forecasted upside of 262.0% from its current price of $12.43. PureCycle Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. PureCycle Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

In the past three months, PureCycle Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT



