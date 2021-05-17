Earnings results for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Purple Innovation last announced its earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business earned $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Its revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Purple Innovation has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year. Purple Innovation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.25%. The high price target for PRPL is $40.00 and the low price target for PRPL is $32.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation does not currently pay a dividend. Purple Innovation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

In the past three months, Purple Innovation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.10% of the stock of Purple Innovation is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 90.17% of the stock of Purple Innovation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL



Earnings for Purple Innovation are expected to grow by 71.43% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Purple Innovation is -100.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Purple Innovation is -100.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Purple Innovation has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

