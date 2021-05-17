Earnings results for Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Quest Resource last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Quest Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.0. Quest Resource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quest Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.93%. The high price target for QRHC is $6.00 and the low price target for QRHC is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quest Resource has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Quest Resource has a forecasted upside of 82.9% from its current price of $3.28. Quest Resource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource does not currently pay a dividend. Quest Resource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

In the past three months, Quest Resource insiders have sold 2,864.62% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,023.00 in company stock and sold $148,913.00 in company stock. Only 21.91% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by insiders. 43.69% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC



Earnings for Quest Resource are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 82.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.48. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 82.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.82. Quest Resource has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Quest Resource has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

