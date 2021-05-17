Earnings results for Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Remark last announced its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business earned $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Remark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Remark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Remark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 521.30%. The high price target for MARK is $10.50 and the low price target for MARK is $10.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark does not currently pay a dividend. Remark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

In the past three months, Remark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of Remark is held by insiders. Only 11.01% of the stock of Remark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK



Earnings for Remark are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Remark is -3.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Remark is -3.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

