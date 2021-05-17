Earnings results for RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-6.27.

RumbleON last issued its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.85. The company earned $70.68 million during the quarter. RumbleON has generated ($36.60) earnings per share over the last year. RumbleON has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RumbleON in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.48%. The high price target for RMBL is $70.00 and the low price target for RMBL is $60.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RumbleON has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, RumbleON has a forecasted upside of 82.5% from its current price of $35.62. RumbleON has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON does not currently pay a dividend. RumbleON does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

In the past three months, RumbleON insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $57,340.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 15.65% of the stock of RumbleON is held by insiders. Only 20.39% of the stock of RumbleON is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL



Earnings for RumbleON are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($11.35) to ($6.57) per share. The P/E ratio of RumbleON is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RumbleON is -1.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RumbleON has a P/B Ratio of 3.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here