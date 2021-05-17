Earnings results for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.16.

Analyst Opinion on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryanair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.47%. The high price target for RYAAY is $135.00 and the low price target for RYAAY is $135.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ryanair has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $135.00, Ryanair has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $115.91. Ryanair has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair does not currently pay a dividend. Ryanair does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

In the past three months, Ryanair insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.39% of the stock of Ryanair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY



Earnings for Ryanair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.93) to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is -25.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryanair is -25.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryanair has a P/B Ratio of 4.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here