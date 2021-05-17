Earnings results for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.73%. The high price target for SYTA is $17.00 and the low price target for SYTA is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Siyata Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

In the past three months, Siyata Mobile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Siyata Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA



