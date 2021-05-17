Earnings results for Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spark Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.13%. The high price target for LOV is $10.00 and the low price target for LOV is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spark Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Spark Networks has a forecasted upside of 63.1% from its current price of $6.13. Spark Networks has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Spark Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

In the past three months, Spark Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,959,513.00 in company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Spark Networks is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV



Earnings for Spark Networks are expected to grow by 3,500.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Spark Networks is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spark Networks is -7.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spark Networks has a P/B Ratio of 0.05. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here