Earnings results for SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

SRAX last posted its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SRAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SRAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 83.93%. The high price target for SRAX is $10.00 and the low price target for SRAX is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SRAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.17, SRAX has a forecasted upside of 83.9% from its current price of $4.44. SRAX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX does not currently pay a dividend. SRAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

In the past three months, SRAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.92% of the stock of SRAX is held by insiders. Only 3.69% of the stock of SRAX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX



Earnings for SRAX are expected to decrease by -96.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.01 per share. SRAX has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here