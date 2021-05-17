Earnings results for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Telos last posted its earnings results on March 25th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm earned $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Telos has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Telos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.84%. The high price target for TLS is $50.00 and the low price target for TLS is $29.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos does not currently pay a dividend. Telos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

In the past three months, Telos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $100,538,724.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS



Earnings for Telos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.28 per share.

