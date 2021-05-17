Earnings results for The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business earned $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year. The ExOne has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ExOne in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.49%. The high price target for XONE is $46.00 and the low price target for XONE is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ExOne has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, The ExOne has a forecasted upside of 66.5% from its current price of $19.22. The ExOne has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne does not currently pay a dividend. The ExOne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

In the past three months, The ExOne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 31.90% of the stock of The ExOne is held by insiders. 55.22% of the stock of The ExOne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE



Earnings for The ExOne are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -21.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The ExOne is -21.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The ExOne has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

