Earnings results for The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Lion Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.05%. The high price target for LEV is $26.00 and the low price target for LEV is $22.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Lion Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, The Lion Electric has a forecasted upside of 59.0% from its current price of $15.09. The Lion Electric has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric does not currently pay a dividend. The Lion Electric does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

In the past three months, The Lion Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV



More latest stories: here