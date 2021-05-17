Earnings results for Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Titan Medical last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $10 million during the quarter. Titan Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.0. Titan Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.29%. The high price target for TMDI is $4.00 and the low price target for TMDI is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Titan Medical has a forecasted upside of 135.3% from its current price of $1.70. Titan Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

In the past three months, Titan Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of Titan Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI



The P/E ratio of Titan Medical is 170.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.48. The P/E ratio of Titan Medical is 170.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.93.

