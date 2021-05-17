Earnings results for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Verra Mobility last issued its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm earned $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.4. Verra Mobility has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.94%. The high price target for VRRM is $18.00 and the low price target for VRRM is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility does not currently pay a dividend. Verra Mobility does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

In the past three months, Verra Mobility insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $234,050.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by insiders. 89.83% of the stock of Verra Mobility is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM



Earnings for Verra Mobility are expected to grow by 47.06% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 135.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.48. The P/E ratio of Verra Mobility is 135.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.61. Verra Mobility has a P/B Ratio of 6.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

