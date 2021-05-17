Earnings results for VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

VirTra last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. VirTra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VirTra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.62%. The high price target for VTSI is $10.00 and the low price target for VTSI is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VirTra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, VirTra has a forecasted upside of 77.6% from its current price of $5.63. VirTra has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra does not currently pay a dividend. VirTra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

In the past three months, VirTra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of VirTra is held by insiders. Only 1.26% of the stock of VirTra is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI



Earnings for VirTra are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of VirTra is -281.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VirTra is -281.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VirTra has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here