Earnings results for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17.

Vivos Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on March 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Vivos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vivos Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.01%. The high price target for VVOS is $12.00 and the low price target for VVOS is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Vivos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

In the past three months, Vivos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS



