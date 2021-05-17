Earnings results for Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Bank is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Woori Financial Group last released its earnings data on March 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Woori Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Woori Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Woori Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Woori Financial Group is 11.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Woori Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.83% next year. This indicates that Woori Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

In the past three months, Woori Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.31% of the stock of Woori Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF



Earnings for Woori Financial Group are expected to decrease by -0.60% in the coming year, from $5.02 to $4.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Woori Financial Group is 4.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The P/E ratio of Woori Financial Group is 4.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.55. Woori Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.31. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

