Earnings results for XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

XL Fleet last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. XL Fleet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. XL Fleet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XL Fleet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 177.31%. The high price target for XL is $23.00 and the low price target for XL is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet does not currently pay a dividend. XL Fleet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

In the past three months, XL Fleet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.02% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by insiders. 78.52% of the stock of XL Fleet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL



