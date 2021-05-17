Earnings results for Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zhihu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.75%. The high price target for ZH is $16.00 and the low price target for ZH is $15.60. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zhihu has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.80, Zhihu has a forecasted upside of 97.7% from its current price of $7.99. Zhihu has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu does not currently pay a dividend. Zhihu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

In the past three months, Zhihu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH



