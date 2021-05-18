Earnings results for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.16.

Analyst Opinion on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agilysys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.33%. The high price target for AGYS is $66.00 and the low price target for AGYS is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Agilysys has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.67, Agilysys has a forecasted downside of 5.3% from its current price of $47.18. Agilysys has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys does not currently pay a dividend. Agilysys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

In the past three months, Agilysys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,700.00 in company stock. Only 21.70% of the stock of Agilysys is held by insiders. 98.83% of the stock of Agilysys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS



Earnings for Agilysys are expected to grow by 22.45% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -42.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Agilysys is -42.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Agilysys has a P/B Ratio of 15.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here