Earnings results for Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agrify in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.59%. The high price target for AGFY is $22.00 and the low price target for AGFY is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agrify has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Agrify has a forecasted upside of 175.6% from its current price of $7.62. Agrify has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify does not currently pay a dividend. Agrify does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

In the past three months, Agrify insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

