Earnings results for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.43%. The high price target for AKYA is $28.00 and the low price target for AKYA is $23.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akoya Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Akoya Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 26.4% from its current price of $20.17. Akoya Biosciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Akoya Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

In the past three months, Akoya Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA



